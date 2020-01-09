Showing support to local agencies on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

On January 9th our nations citizens are called to action in support of local, state, and federal law enforcement on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day ( L.E.A.D). A day set aside to thank the men and women who protect and serve our community everyday.

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas, teamed up with Franklin County Sheriffs office, Lieutenant. John Grismore, to experience a day in the life of a local law enforcement officer in St. Albans, Vermont. Lt. Grismore has been in law enforcement for the better part of 2 decades. He tells us live on air what this day means to him.

You can show your support of the men and women in blue, in a series of ways:

• Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.

• Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

• Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.

• Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.

• Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers.

• Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards.

• Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to your organization’s web page or social media pages.• Coordinate and/or participate in a Blue Blood Drive.