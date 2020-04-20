Siblings Put a Special Spin on Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’

The Beliveau family decided to make use of their time at home during this pandemic.

Mia, Myrko, and Mikeli covered the rock song ‘We Will Rock You’, with a twist…

The siblings combined their talents of singing and love for basketball to create a new anti-coronavirus anthem.

Their parents worked on lyrics, switching out the classic ‘we will rock you’ line with ‘we will beat you’, while their oldest brother filmed and edited.

The family says they created the video to help others follow health guidelines.

They say: “Hope it may help and that you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!”