Single-vehicle crash on I-91 kills East Burke man

A 62-year-old man from East Burke died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on I-91.

Vermont State Police said Donald Burrington was declared dead at the scene at about 6:45 a.m. Witnesses told police Burrington’s van was in the right lane traveling north when he swerved across the roadway into the median. The van came back onto the road before going into the median a second time and rolling over.

Troopers are investigating the possibility that Burrington suffered “some type of medical event” before the crash. He was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.