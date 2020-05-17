Six new coronavirus cases in our region Saturday; no deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

There were a half-dozen new cases of coronavirus across our region of Vermont, New Hampshire and New York on Saturday, with no new deaths from COVID-19.

The Vermont Department of Health is reporting one new COVID-19 patient for a total of 934. More than 800 people have recovered; 53 have died. Vermont is now reported to have the slowest spread of coronavirus in the country.

New Hampshire is reporting 12 new deaths and 171 altogether. In an email Saturday evening, health officials said that ten of them were in Hillsborough County, with one in Rockingham County and one in Strafford County. The Granite State has 98 new patients, none of whom are in our New Hampshire coverage area of Grafton and Sullivan Counties. Of the state’s 3,556 patients, 1,258 are feeling better.

Turning to New York, Clinton County is reporting five new cases for a total of 93, 75 of whom have recovered. There are no changes in either Essex County, with 49 patients and 35 recoveries, or in Franklin County, with 15 cases.