Six new coronavirus cases throughout our region on Sunday

The Vermont Department of Health reported two new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Rutland County and Windsor County each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,742 positive cases out of more than 160,000 tests. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, and 1,584 people have recovered.

Looking to our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had three new infections and Sullivan County had one. The two counties have had 141 cases and 55 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State reported 53 new patients, making 8,172 cases out of more than 267,000 tests. New Hampshire’s death toll remained at 439 people, while 7,403 patients have recovered.

There were no case updates on Sunday from health experts in our portion of New York’s North Country — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County.