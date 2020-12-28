Six new COVID-19 deaths Sunday in our region, 95 new infections

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Team Rubicon volunteer, EMT Hannah Tellier, from Boston, holds a COVID-19 test in the emergency room of the Kayenta Health Center on the Navajo reservation in Kayenta, Ariz. Across the nation, Native American tribes are working to protect their oldest members from the coronavirus. The effort is about more than protecting lives. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Vermont reported six new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, setting a new one-day record. The Green Mountain State also had 63 new cases. Rutland County had 14 of them, while there were 10 in Bennington County. Chittenden County had nine, with eight in Windham County and seven in Franklin County. Windsor County had four and Caledonia County had three. There were two apiece in Lamoille County, Orange County and Washington County. Addison County and Orleans County each had one.

Out of nearly 260,000 people that have taken more than 682,000 total tests, there have been 7,029 cases and 4,667 people recovered. One hundred twenty-seven Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 23 new infections and Sullivan County had four. The two counties have had 1,058 cases and 388 cases, respectively. Eight people in Grafton County have died, as have five Sullivan County residents.

There were 891 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 40,809 cases out of more than 537,000 people tested. There were seven newly-reported deaths for a total of 708 statewide; 33,107 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had five new cases for a total of 701; eight people have died and 618 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.