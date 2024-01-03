Williston, VT – Five teenagers and one adult were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center on Wednesday after a head-on crash on Williston Road in Williston.

Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley said the injuries suffered in the crash, range from moderate to severe. None are believed to be life-threatening.

Williston Road was shut down for nearly two hours until around 10:50 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled. Foley said it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

“This is unusual for us,” Foley said. ” We do have a lot of crashes but usually the low-impact single-vehicle crashes. We need to look forward to what caused it and once we know what caused it, we can address that to the motoring public.”