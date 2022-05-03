At 2:52 am on Sunday, the Burlington Police Department was notified of a verbal altercation that led to a firearm being shot. Officers responded to the block of 200 N Willard Street and recovered ballistic evidence. Preliminary investigations suggest that two males got into an argument and witnesses claim that one had fired a gun at the other. The suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle and there were no reports of injury to any parties.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.