BURLINGTON, VT – If you have an unused bike sitting around and have been hoping to make a swap, now is your chance. Ski Rack, located in Burlington, has been accepting bikes from the community this past week. Alongside bikes, other items such as car bicycle carriers, trainers, trailers, and child carriers have also been brought in.

The bike shop has plans to sell these items, giving individuals an opportunity to trade their old bikes for something new. For those whose items sell, they will have the choice of receiving a check for 70 percent of the profit or store credit equivalent to the full cost of the item. Credits or checks can be collected on Monday, May 8th.

Participating in the bike swap brought joy to a father and daughter who shared their positive experience. Izobel Calfee, an 8th grader, expressed her delight, saying, “It was nice, it was fun. It was a nice outing, like it wasn’t another chore.” Her father, Bill Calfee, added, “It keeps that child alive in you. It’s great, it’s fun, and it emphasizes how important it is to have independent retailers like this in our community because that’s what brings people together.”

However, it’s important to note that Ski Rack will not be accepting bike parts for the swap. In the event that items do not sell, they can be picked up on Sunday from 2 PM to 5 PM. Any unclaimed items will be donated to a non-profit organization.