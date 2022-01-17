After facing frigid temperatures on Saturday, ski resorts found themselves facing more weather challenges as the winter storm hit on Monday morning.

Gusty winds resulted in a ‘wind hold’ at Bolton Valley on Monday morning, which kept lift lines down for nearly two hours, however, once they were up and running, Vermonters made the most of the snowy conditions.

Jason Bednarz of Bolton said, “It feels like opening day. This is the first day of the season, season starts now, we’re stoked.”

One family from Jericho who spent the long weekend at Bolton, could not wait to do a few runs. “Having this extra snow finally got us in there. It’s a lot more fun and a lot more pleasant if you do fall and it allows us to go in the woods, which is what we’ve been waiting for. We like to ski in the woods a lot,” said Patrick Hayden.

Ski resorts around Vermont faced similar challenges with the wind. At Burke Mountain, winds caused a power outage in the area and closed down the resort. Both Killington and Sugarbush had to close a couple lifts.

Despite the challenges, resorts are welcoming the fresh snow and some of them are used to seeing this type of weather around Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

This is actually our third MLK storm in a row and it was great skiing,” said John Bleh, Public Relations Manager at Sugarbush. Bleh said even though they had to scale back some operations, almost all 111 trails were open.

At Killington, more than half of the trails are open and they expect all 155 trails to be available by this weekend, thanks to the 11 inches of snow.

“People have been waiting so long for this. The last dump we had was thanksgiving weekend. We’ve been waiting for a powder day and it’s finally happening,” remarked Kristel Killary, Communications Manager at Killington-Pico resort.