Ski resorts have been benefiting from the recent snowfall during the holiday season.

“It’s been really fun,” says one young skier. “The weather has been nice and the snow has been nice and powdery.”

Families were making the most out of the holiday season.

A Floridian family is hoping to make skiing in the Green Mountain State an annual tradition.

“When we get to come [to Vermont] and do things outdoors in the snow, the children get excited months in advance,” says parent Chelsea.

Families weren’t the only ones taking in the fun.

At the bunny hills, little kids and college students like Castleton Senior Andy Phelean were out and about.

“As soon as I moved here, I was psyched,” says Andy Phelean. [I’m] trying to get as much days on the hills as possible.”

He’s skied his entire life but he was teaching one of his friends the ropes.

“It’s my second time out,” says Dylan. “[Andy’s] been a great teacher. [He] taught me pizza when you want to slow down and french fry when you want to speed up.”

Dylan says he’s had some close calls on the carpet.

“I almost took out a little kid,” Dylan joked. “Luckily, I didn’t since [Andy] saved me.”

But all in all, they say it was a great day to be on the mountain.

“If we can get down this carpet right here, maybe at the end of the day, we’ll be going up Sir Henry,” Andy says. “Absolutely not,” Dylan said. “We’ll keep that open ended,” Andy replied.

Ski officials say the Christmas week accounts up to 15 to 20% of business for ski resorts in Vermont.

“This is our busiest week of the year,” says Lodging Director of Smuggler’s Notch Brian Horton.

Ski officials say the recent storm did have some impact.

“We lost about 20% of the trails we had open because of the cold weather but resorts got back to making and the cold temperatures were favorable,” says Molly Maher, the President from Ski Vermont.

But overall, they say the recent weather has cooperated.

“The weather challenges in November and December held our trail counts down but the big storm in Mid December was a big boost,” Maher says. “[Our] open terrain doubled over the weekend.”

The Ski Vermont President says 60% of terrain is open across the state. The past two years, around 30% of terrain was open. Maher adds this is higher than the ten years average of 50%.

Ski Resorts across Vermont have events planned for New Year’s Eve.