Skier at Killington dies after collision with tree

A skier from New York has died in what Vermont State Police say was an accident at Killington Resort.

Vermont State Police say the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, New York was apparently skiing at a high speed on an intermediate trail when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

Troopers say the Killington Ski Patrol got him off of the mountain quickly. However, his injuries caused his heart to stop beating while he was still on the way to Rutland Regional Medical Center and he died at the hospital.

Police say Vitale was not wearing a helmet.