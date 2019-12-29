Live Now
UPDATE: US Route 5 near the intersection of VT Route 14 is back open

Skier at Killington dies after collision with tree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Killington Resort_3314875537979098792

A skier from New York has died in what Vermont State Police say was an accident at Killington Resort.

Vermont State Police say the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, New York was apparently skiing at a high speed on an intermediate trail when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

Troopers say the Killington Ski Patrol got him off of the mountain quickly. However, his injuries caused his heart to stop beating while he was still on the way to Rutland Regional Medical Center and he died at the hospital.

Police say Vitale was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog