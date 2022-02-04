Stowe, VT — While the winter storm has caused some obstacles like flight cancellations and school closings, skiers and snowboarders have been waiting a long time for this day to come.

Two women from Burlington drove to Stowe on Friday but encountered a lot of traffic. “This is usually a 45 minute ride but it took two hours to get here and totally worth it. We were like let’s just get out there.”

Jeff Brown who came from Southborough, Massachusetts shared, “We got up here a little later than we wanted to because there was quite the traffic.” Despite the long wait, Brown says the long waits are always worth it. “Being out in the mountain, you come up here and it’s like you escape, all your troubles go away.”

Adam White, the Senior Manager of Resort Communications, Northeast at Vail Resorts says there is a high demand for parking on powder days.

“It’s an early crowd, the people know that you have to get here early if you want to get the fresh tracks so the cars do start to line up but we do have lots of parking at lots spread around.”

Currently, Stowe Mountain has the most terrain open than it has had all season. “There were ropes dropping this morning on trails that have not been open yet this season because of this fresh snow, we needed nature to do its part to supplement our snow making systems and they did.”

White expects the mountain to be busy all weekend.