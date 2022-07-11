Burlington, VT — A Burlington business was the target of a vandal this weekend and ended up with smashed windows. Burlington Police say this kind of crime is on the rise in the Queen City. John George-Wheeler, Operational Owner at Skirack says there has been an uptick in theft but this was very different from anything they have seen.

On Saturday night around 11:15 pm, Burlington Police received a call about a young man breaking the door and windows at Skirack.

“As officers arrived on the scene, the person that we arrested had moved on to one of the larger windows and he was smashing that out with a potted plant,” said Deputy Chief of Operations Wade Labrecque. The suspect is a 21-year-old male who was no stranger to the police department. “He was arrested two days before or a day before, for vandalizing cars in the parking garage in south Winooski.”

Wheeler took to Instagram to show the damage. “This was a different beast altogether and what the camera showed is a type of enraged individual who had kind of one thing in mind and that was destruction.” Products were damaged but what stood out most to Wheeler was how the community came together to help. “People of all ages were walking by and frustrated by this. They were not like “oh cool vandalism”, it was can we give you a hand.”

Chief Labrecque says this was a mental health incident and adds vandalism is on the rise. “So I looked back to 2019 and at this point, in 2019 we had about 133 vandalisms, right now we are tracking about 150 vandalisms so they are slight.”

Wheeler says this situation does not represent the City of Burlington. “It doesn’t represent the state or the mentality of people who live here or like to visit here, the passersby wanting to support and lend a hand, being dissatisfied that is Burlington.”

If you know someone who is struggling with mental health, reach out to the Burlington Police Department and they will direct you to resources.