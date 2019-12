Vermont officials have agreed to pay $400,000 to settle claims by a woman and her son that state police should have done more to prevent their kidnapping and assault by a man who walked away from a court-ordered drug treatment program.

The victims were kidnapped Jan. 4 in the parking lot of a Manchester, New Hampshire, mall and driven into Vermont, where the man, Everett Simpson, rented a hotel room in White River Junction. Authorities say the Simpson then raped the woman in front of the five-year-old boy.