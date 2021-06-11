Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 100 beds for children in need

Giving children a comfy place to lay their head, is the goal of the nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Since 2019, they have delivered over 700 beds in Chittenden and Franklin county.

“Everything is free, you get a brand-new bed, brand new mattress, all brand new linen, there are no financial obligations,” Robert Brosseau, SHP Vermont Chapter President said.

Brosseau said having a bed is something you typically don’t think about.

“We come into some of these places and literally just a pile of blankets on the floor and that’s what they were sleeping on,” Brosseau said. “Or a mattress just lying on the floor that was handed down from however many people.”

Neyna Minert got bunk beds for her two girls.

“They were super excited about the bunk beds,” Minert said. “My youngest one will be three next month, and she actually got out of our bed. We got our bed back because of the bunk beds.”

Minert believes it’s important to have an organization like this in the community.

“Because there are a lot of people that can’t afford these things,” Minert said.

This Saturday the organization will build 100 more beds.

“We cut the lumber the other day and now they are pre-sanding some of it,” Brosseau said. “So basically, it goes to sanding and toward the back there is a tapping station.”

Jodi Adams is a volunteer who delivers the beds.

“We have had kids draw us pictures and come up to us and give us hugs,” Adams said.

Michael Barrett is also a volunteer, and he loves seeing the happy faces of the children.

“So glad to get a bed,” Barrett said. “Some of them have been sleeping on the floor, and now they got something to sleep on and they are really happy about that.”