The Veterans Place along with Norwich University will host “Sleep-Out for Homelessness” to raise awareness and support for Veterans. The sleep-out will take place Crescent Avenue, opposite the campus entrance on March 18 and 19.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness 40,000 U.S. Veterans are homeless on any given night, of that 100 are in Vermont. The managing director of The Veterans Place, Karen Boyce said it’s not just certain people that become homeless, it could happen to anyone.

“If people stop and think about it, we are all potentially one incident away in our life from potentially being homeless, it could be because of a divorce, a natural disaster or a job,” Boyce said.

Items such as socks hats, gloves and scarves are being collected prior to the event.