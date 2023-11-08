With snow and slick conditions coming for parts of Vermont overnight, one automotive shop owner is spreading the word on why you should get your snow tires on, sooner rather than later.

The onset of winter weather, an inevitable feat some might not be too happy to see. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take steps to prepare yourself for treacherous commutes this winter season.

Chaney Noyes, owner of Noyes Automotive in Burlington, says one of the best ways to protect yourself and your car is to make sure you get the proper tires.

“We have everything from all season tires, down to the straight studded snow tires that have actual metal studs in them to perform on ice,” explain Noyes, “and then you have your non-studded winter tires that aren’t pinned for studs, but still offer a wide range of snow tire and ice usage.”

Noyes notes the tread pattern on a winter tire is more aggressive than on a standard tire, strengthening the grip.

“The rubber compound is also softer, so it remains supple in the cold temperatures, so when the temperature drops really low, it remains soft to provide better grip,” Noyes notes.

With snow falling Thursday, Noyes wasn’t the only shop owner who was slammed with appointments. From last week’s snowfall in the Champlain Valley, Noyes says, the shop got over 300 calls within four hours, and booked about 500 appointments.

While Noyes is helping you prepare, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is preparing itself for the storm. Dan Shepard with VTrans says crews will be out with plows in certain areas, working and observing the situation starting between midnight and 3 a.m.

“It’s a tough storm, it’s not going to be incredibly difficult, our crews are well prepared for any of this stuff, it’s the fact that we don’t really have any salt residue on the roads yet,” says Shepard, the general maintenance manager of district 5.

He explains the roads have’t been seasoned yet — it’s too early, but typical for this time of the year. But Shepard says the potential for freezing could be higher as salt hasn’t hit the roads in large quantities yet.

“We have to have a reason to put the salt down, and we haven’t really had that yet. We had in some areas, but not very much. We also had significant rain in between, so whatever salt was on the road got washed out,” says Shepard.

Shepard stresses the warning many may hear every year: slow down, drive for the conditions, and allow more space for plows and emergency vehicles.