Cambridge, VT — On Sunday evening, Trooper Omar Bulle of the Vermont State Police was involved in a car crash. While he was en route to a high-priority incident, his vehicle started sliding due to snow and slush on the road when he tried to drive around a car in front of him.

Trooper Bulle’s vehicle slid into the opposite lane and collided with a GMC Sierra operated by Jason Gardiner of Grand Isle. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage and were towed from the scene. There were no reported injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.