Small businesses in desperate need for increased state aid

Vermont businesses are imploring lawmakers to increase state aid. This, as grant applicants in December showed a loss of $500 billion.

However, the state Senate has only proposed to allocate $20 million in economic relief.

Small business owners say there’s a need for additional funding as they begin to recover. While the state is opening up, they are struggling to pay their bills or get out of debt, making it difficult to stay open or operate altogether.

“Even though reservations are starting to pick up and people have pent-up desire to travel to Vermont, be on vacation, or anywhere, we don’t have enough money to pay our bills,” said Kim Borsavage, owner of Lang House on Main Street.

Borsavage owns an 11-room bed and breakfast just minutes from Downtown Burlington. She says it has been a year she would never like to repeat.

“I’m thrilled to still be in business…a year from roughly today, I wasn’t sure what my future was going to be because I just didn’t have the money to carry this business through many months of the pandemic and unknowns,” said Borsavage.

She explained her mortgage has been in forbearance since May 2020. This month, she starting to make payments again, but it won’t be easy.

“I ran a report from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. We were down 85 percent in occupancy and revenue,” said Borsavage.

Like Borsavage, other owners are struggling to support their businesses.

“I’m not afraid to share it, I’m sitting on $750,000 of debt,” said Perry Armstrong, Owner of Rain or Shine Tents and Events Company.

In March 2020, Armstrong had to shut down his tent business. In July, he received PPP money but exhausted those funds and had to lay off his entire staff.

Since then, he has been able provide tents for Covid testing sites and work with local school districts and colleges. But with the pandemic eliminating social gatherings and events, he’s down $1 million in sales.

“We’re strongly encouraging the legislature to up this number…because there’s still a lot of businesses like mine that are suffering. Should our business not get through this – and other people in our sector, those folks out there who are looking to do weddings and events and go to fairs and festivals – without us, that stuff doesn’t happen,” said Armstrong.

Restaurant owner George Sales owns and operates Pica Pica Restaurant in St. Johnsbury, Vermont’s only Filipino restaurant. He says businesses like his will take longer to recover. His restaurant was forced to close in April.

“Small-themed restaurants such as Pica Pica will have to wait a little longer for customers to come back. We’ll have to spend more to attract and recruit and retain workers and, in my case, try to dispel fears brought on by the rise of anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes throughout the country,” said Sales.

Another business owner is struggling to stay afloat. Sas Stuart created an alternative dining experience called “Adventure Dinner” in February 2020. Vermonters could make their reservations online and, within 24 hours, receive a text message of the exact starting location.

Before having to shut down, Stuart hosted 11 events. Due to the pandemic, she said they were scaled back from her original business model.

“I put off investing in my company and in my staff because I just couldn’t afford to. To date, I have not been able to access any funds from the federal or state government for my business just because of when I started,” said Stuart.

For Borsavage, she had to shut down her bed and breakfast for more than four months until she could open back up in July.

“Our whole thing is we want you to feel welcome. We want you to feel like this is your home away from home and that you’re completely comfortable and that we’re going to take great care of you,” said Borsavage.

Lang House on Main Street is open to the public. Guests are required to make a reservation three days before their visit. While reservations are starting to pick up, Borsavage says she’s hoping to see more foot traffic in the next few months.

“I’m feeling…you know my heart is getting full. I’m feeling like there is hope and there is light at the end of the tunnel or however you want to say. A pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” said Borsavage.