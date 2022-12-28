As business owners wind down from the busy holiday shopping season, many said they’re happy with how sales turned out. At A Beautiful Mess, a locally owned store downtown, one employee spoke about how this season has compared to the last couple of years.

“Certainly we’ve had more foot traffic this year than we ever have, our sales are about the same as last year but certainly substantially more than they were during Covid,” said Patricia MacMannis, a retail associate at A Beautiful Mess.

MacMannis spoke about she thought the store saw more foot traffic this year than ever before.

“I think it’s a combination, I think people are certainly supporting small businesses more,” she said. “I think Plattsburgh’s revitalizing the downtown a little bit so there’s a lot more activity so it’s drawing people downtown, the holiday events this year have also substantially helped other businesses as well as ours in Plattsburgh.”

The owner of Gem Goddess Emporium, located next to A Beautiful Mess, shared a similar sentiment.

“We had a snowstorm the week before Christmas, it kind of really dampened sales, however we made up for that the week following, so I think we were about even with last year, maybe a little over,” said owner Lorraine Martin.

Rebecca Vanvalkenburg, the district manager of the Antique Variety Malls, which operate 4 locations in Plattsburgh, said 2021 sales were higher than this year, but they are still happy with how the season went. She said she believes people are making more of an effort to support small businesses. “I’ve seen people come in and say we’re coming, we’re shopping because we’re supporting local businesses and small businesses.”

Vanvalkenburg said she believed more people have been moving into the area which has led to an increase in visitors at her store. One business owner said she thought the new paid parking downtown hurt local businesses- but the week before Christmas they were able to bounce back and match their 2021 sales numbers