Small plane from Vermont crashes in Maine, but no one hurt

SURRY, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a small plane flying from Vermont to Maine crashed off shore before reaching its destination.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 150 with two people aboard ended up in the ocean early Monday evening in Morgan Bay, off the coast of Surry, Maine.

The plane was traveling from Morrisville-Stowe State Airport in Vermont to the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Maine.

Officials said neither pilot nor passenger suffered injuries.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.