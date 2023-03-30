Shadow Cross Farm, a family-owned farm that has been a staple in the Colchester community for over 80 years, will soon be closing its doors, marking the end of an era for the region and another sign of decline for small farms in Vermont.

“My wife and I took over and my father were before me, and my grandmother and grandfather before then,” Rich Paquette, the owner of Shadow Cross Farm. “A lot has changed over the last 80 years, including having to close down the poultry side of the farm.”

Paquette cited several factors that contributed to the farm’s closure, including his age, inflationary pressure and the difficulty of pricing to keep everything consistent. He also expressed concern about the disappearance of farms statewide.

“Time has changed for all the little farms around here. And we don’t have many farms that were our size left. For this area, definitely not,” he said.

For Paquette, the decision to close the farm is bittersweet, as it is home to some of his earliest childhood memories. “Six years old, I’ve been working here. My sister and myself right into the business. That’s what you do when you’re growing up on an egg farm,” he said. “We learned to work with the chickens, we learned to gather eggs, we learned to wash and graze eggs. You know, in the afternoon, after school, we’d do it. On the weekend, we’d have a couple of hours invested into the farm.”

The closing of Shadow Cross Farm has left many in the community feeling sad. “We’re definitely going to miss it for sure because my friends also buy Shadow Cross, also,” said Vicki Maple of Colchester. “It’s a disappointment. All the small businesses are closing down, it seems,” added Al Campagnone of Essex Junction.

Despite the changing times, Paquette will forever be proud of his family farm. “I’m sure my grandfather would respect what we’ve done over the years. He’d be proud of the fact that we’ve gotten this far and do it right,” he said.

While the poultry side of the business will be closing down, the storage side of the business will remain open.