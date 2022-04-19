While the calendar says mid-April, the most recent snow to pass through has Vermont looking like mid-winter, which has made for an interesting day for travel at Burlington International Airport. Wet and heavy snow made travel tough on the roads, but for people flying in and out of Burlington, there were only delays.

According to BTV’s Deputy Director of Aviation, the pavement, plane surfaces, and air temperatures didn’t dip below freezing, which helped the snow removal crew in the morning.

“There were a few delays, but that wasn’t because of the runaway conditions, it was because a lot of aircraft had to get de-iced,” said Dave Carman. “It was a rush to get them de-iced before departing, and that caused a slight delay, but it was nothing because of the conditions of the airport.”

The main cause of delays was ice accumulation on some of the planes overnight. While there was a lot of snow on the runways, airport workers were called in early to stay ahead of the precipitation.

“So what we do is we try to get ahead of the storm and try to clear as much as we can prior to those departures.”

The weather wasn’t exactly a welcome sight to some people coming back to Burlington, including two people who just returned from a ski trip in Utah. They did not expect to find more snow at home.

“A little bit, we had some friends texting us saying there was some pretty heavy snow coming down in Burlington,” said Nick Minadeo, a Burlington resident. “Yeah a little worried about it, I have to work tonight, so I’m glad it didn’t get delayed.”

“Yeah I’d say a little worried, just because we haven’t had snow in a little while,” said Gracie Baker, another Burlington resident.

Meanwhile, Robert Leuang from Essex Junction returned from spending time in Florida. “Flight was delayed two hours, so we were tracking the flight, the connecting flight, which we missed by 45 minutes, even though they were an hour and a half late, so we were watching the weather all the way down – all the way up and all the way down.”

While many were not expecting this much snow, it’s all part of spring in Vermont.

“Occasionally, we get this kind of thing in the middle of April. It’s not unheard of, but it’s relatively uncommon we get something like this.”