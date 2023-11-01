Good Wednesday morning, friends! It’s a cold enough morning that we have precipitation moving through in the form of snow showers to start the day. Those snow showers are light but could dust up a few roads around the mid to high slopes so be sure to drive safe and bundle up. Temps are in the 20s to low 30s with a light north breeze.

Readings will rally into the upper 30s to low 40s by the afternoon with continued isolated rain/snow showers. North winds will average 5-10 mph alongside partly to mostly cloudy skies with snowfall totals of a dusting to 2″ (primarily in the mid to high slopes). Overnight, the wintry precipitation clears and clouds begin to break up. Lows will land in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Thursday, high pressure overtakes the forecast well down to our south. Southerly winds will circulate around that dry high pressure allowing for a beautiful Thursday afternoon. Temps will soar into the middle to upper 40s with brisk south breezes and dry skies.