Snowfall picks up in Plattsburgh, fire dept. warns drivers ahead of morning commute

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As snowfall rates pick up into the morning hours, Local 22 & Local 44 was live from downtown Plattsburgh.

The morning commute is expected to coincide with the winter storm, and drivers are urged to use caution on the roadways.

Lt. Mike Bonner with the Plattsburgh Fire Dept. said the first significant snowfall of the year is often when drivers are the least prepared.

“It usually takes the first storm for people to remember how to drive in the North Country”, Bonner said. “Winter tires probably aren’t on everyones cars yet, so that’s also a concern for most motorists.”

Local 22 & Local 44 will be following the winter storm throughout Tuesday.