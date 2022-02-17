Peacham, VT — At around 12:45 pm on Wednesday, Vermont Fish & Wildlife game wardens were alerted to a snowmobile crash in Peacham. Game wardens and members of the Peacham and Marshfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

A 29-year-old Milton resident lost control of her snowmobile while negotiating a series of turns and ended up hitting a large tree, which launched the rider approximately 40 feet from the snowmobile, where she landed in a groomed trail.

The rider was transported by Calex Ambulance Service to the Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. While the snowmobile sustained heavy damage, rescue personnel were able to drive it off the scene.

Investigations show that the rider had been driving at inappropriate speeds to reasonably negotiate the winding trail and crest of the hill.