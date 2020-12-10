Get a grip: Snowy weather calls for snow tires

There’s a nationwide shortage of snow tires because many manufacturers shut down due to the pandemic. The general manager at Partner Tire and Service in Colchester, Jason Smalley said this wasn’t the case for their shop.

“We ordered early and we have a great stalk level so it’s not going to affect us as much but there are distributors out there that are just running out of tires,” Smalley said.

Snow tires typically go on in late November and come off around April 1.

“Snow tires are made with a softer rubber compound, a softer tread compound, meant to grip the road better,” Smalley said.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, each year, 24% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement and 15% happen during snowfall or sleet.

Snow tires have more traction than the average tire. Mechanic Silas White said the biggest benefit of having snow tires is safety.

“And staying on the road because if you use summer tires or all season, you don’t have a good grip,” White said.

As soon as his snow tires are put on, he notices.

“A big difference, you don’t slide all over the road,” White said.

Snow tires are designed for slush, ice, snow, and most importantly, for extreme cold.

“This is angled, and it will angle out so it’s made to push the snow ice away so it clears a better path,” White said.

If you haven’t put on your snow tires yet, Smalley said you still have time.