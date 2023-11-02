SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT – The City of South Burlington has appointed Larry Kupferman, chair of the city’s Housing Trust Fund to fill a vacant seat on the city council.

In his statement of interest to the council, Kupferman talked about his previous roles in the city’s affordable housing and conservation efforts. He has held several previous positions, such as the Coordinator of the Local Disaster Shelter Initiative, and as the director of Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office.

Kupferman, a resident of Queen City Park, also serves the treasurer for the Sara Holbrook Community Center. Because of his contributions to the city, Kupferman was presented with a community service award in 2011.

Kupferman will serve until Town Meeting day in March, when voters will choose a candidate to serve the remainder of the term.

Nine other candidates submitted statements of interest in serving on the city council.