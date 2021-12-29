Burlington, VT — Alcohol plays a prominent role during the holidays, which makes it a difficult time for people recovering from addiction.

The Howard Center is a community mental health center that provides services to people who struggle with mental health, substance use, and developmental disabilities. CEO Bob Bick shared his concerns with alcohol at New Year’s Eve parties, “whether its people drinking champagne or parties, one of the challenges for individuals who struggle with alcohol is coping with its presence in social environments which often present them cues for their use.”

According to Bick, the Howard Center serves about 1,900 struggling individuals in the course of a year. “Probably a good 40 or 50 percent of those folks have some connection to substance use as an issue.”

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually.

“It is a significant social problem in our county and it often goes unrecognized socially because it is such a normative part of peoples celebratory experiences,” says Bick. He also noticed an uptick of people coming to the Howard Center for help.

“There is an increase in individuals who have experienced alcohol use as a result of the pandemic, people being at home and isolation.”

Jacqueline Posley, Communications and Legislative liaison for the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says there has also been an increase in alcohol sales in the state.

“This December, we saw a 9.1% increase in total sales compared to last December,” says Posley. She also noted that alcohol sales are up for restaurants and bars.

“In December 2021, our on-premise sales represented 13% of the total sales versus last December where they only represented 5%.”