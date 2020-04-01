Social distancing measures taking shape in Burlington

At a time when being inside has never been more important, people have been taking advantage of the weather to get a change of scenery. And while getting outside is encouraged and important, public spaces in Burlington are becoming a little more crowded than city officials are okay with.

Burlington Mayor, Miro Weinberger says, “We’re looking at what we can do as the weekend approaches, to free up some additional public space, so it’s easier for people to comply with public orders. We know it’s getting crowded out there on the bike path.”

Mayor Weinberger says, not only do social distancing guidelines still need to be followed, but the Queen City is looking into some form of penalty, for anyone who isn’t following them. “We will have some announcement about consequences for people who willfully are really being irresponsible and endangering the lives of others through their actions and there will be penalties that we will be announcing about that.”

The mayor, says he understands that these measures are inconvenient, and even difficult to follow, but he says the benefits to public health, outweigh these concerns.

“What we’re doing is working. The social distancing is slowing down the spread of the virus. What sacrifices people are making, that sacrifice is saving lives, let’s keep it up. The nature of this pandemic, is we’re going to have a period of time where we have to continue this. You can get outside, we want people going outside. Exercise is explicitly allowed and supported as part of the governors order at this time. But think, it is not normal times when you go outside.”

As community transmission continues to be the primary form of spread in the Burlington area, the Mayor emphasizes the need to socially distance from friends and others if you choose to head out this weekend.