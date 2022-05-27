It’s been a soggy evening, especially through the North Country, were the cold front has gotten close enough to keep the downpours overhead. While we wrap up most of the heaviest rain comes to an end overnight, but a few hit or miss showers cant be ruled out as we move into Saturday morning.

Saturday’s forecast starts off soggy, but the cold front is quickly rolling through allowing the clouds to clear out leaving the afternoon and evening with sunshine!

The sunshine rolls right into Sunday! It’s a beautiful day with afternoon high temperatures climbing into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s

Memorial Day comes with a small uptick in cloud cover, although still a bright day! Temperatures climb to the low to mid 80’s

Have a great weekend!