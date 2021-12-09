Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night. We could see a round of passing flurries and snow showers as well prior to daybreak. Temperatures will remain in the 20s and some areas will drop into the teens. Perhaps the bigger story going forward will be the rising temperatures for both Friday and especially Saturday along with wet and windy conditions.

As for the near term on Friday, highs will rise above freezing allowing any leftover snow to melt. Skies will be mostly cloudy as well but a mainly dry day is ahead.

We can track out that band of snow as it passes across our region. It’s a short-lived and quick hitting burst of snow so little to no accumulation is expected. The duration should only be a couple of hours in most spots.

By 7AM, the back edge of the snow is already moving to our north and east and towards Maine. However, don’t expect much sunshine on Friday.

Dry and cool conditions are expected for Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and close to 40 degrees.

Looking Ahead: As our next weather system approaches from the west later Friday night and Saturday. Warm air will move in after a batch of rain pushes through. Low-lying areas could see a bit of freezing rain at the onset of precipitation overnight Friday into very early Saturday.

Warmer air will eventually win out and allow for a changeover to plain rain for Saturday. On and off showers are expected with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. A round of rain and gusty winds will accompany a cold front Saturday night. Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.

Stay tuned for updates.