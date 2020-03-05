Some guests at Vermont party with virus patient, urged to self-quarantine

New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist says more than 100 people attended a private party with the first person to test positive for the new coronavirus in the state but only a handful had close enough contact to warrant being quarantined.

Dr. Benjamin Chan says everyone else who attended the event Friday night in White River Junction, Vermont should monitor themselves for symptoms but they don’t need to self-quarantine.

The first patient is an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center who recently traveled to Italy. The second also is an employee at the Lebanon hospital who came in close contact with the first.