Some want to see ranked choice voting return to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Three Progressives on the Burlington City Council are leading an effort to bring ranked choice voting back to Burlington.

The city used an instant-runoff ranked choice system from 2006 to 2010. In 2009, the format caused a stir when former Mayor Bob Kiss was re-elected despite Republican City Council President Kurt Wright receiving more first preference ballots. Under the system, if no candidate receives the majority of first preference votes, the candidate with the least amount of them is eliminated and those who voted for them have their vote count towards their next choice.

Kiss’ term would later be viewed as the beginning of the Burlington Telecom crisis in which the city’s credit rating downgraded six times.

The following year, ranked choice voting was repealed. A relatively slim margin of 303 voters sealed its defeat. Councilor Brian Pine, a sponsor of the resolution along with Progressive colleagues Max Tracy and Jack Hanson, argued ranked choice voting wasn’t a factor in the city’s financial troubles.

“Unfortunately, voters conflated the two issues,” Pine said. “In fact, there’s large numbers of advocates for instant runoff voting and ranked choice voting that cover the political spectrum.”

Pine believes it would level the playing field for non-major party candidates and inject more participation and positivity in Burlington elections. Minneapolis has done ranked choice voting since 2009 and Pine said he’s been monitoring their progress.

“Voters coming out of the polls for the very first time using this method said it was incredibly straightforward,” Pine said. “It allowed candidates to run on the issues and not campaign war chests, and they weren’t doing attack ads or going after each other.”

Voters who spoke at Monday’s city council meeting were generally receptive to the idea. Joe Scramenti, a Burlington resident, challenged councilors to take up the issue.

“I’d like to see this council put this issue to the voters, and if inaction follows, we will gather the signatures required to put it on the ballot,” Scramenti said. “If we want Burlington to be a truly Democratic city at the forefront of liberal policy, this is the way forward.”

Introducing the resolution for ranked choice voting at Monday’s meeting was one of the first steps in the process. Should it move forward, it would head to the Charter Change Committee and the city council could take it back up later this month.