A woman from Burlington is due in court on Monday after a reported break-in in South Burlington that led to a police standoff lasting more than three hours.

Teilya Brunet, 34, is accused of breaking into a home on Forest Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. Friday armed with a knife. The South Burlington Police said Brunet is the estranged partner of someone living in that house and has active pretrial release conditions barring her from the home or any contact with the estranged partner. The conditions reportedly stem from an incident in July in which Brunet is accused of striking her partner in the head with a small sledgehammer.

Brunet reportedly barricaded herself in the partner’s bedroom and refused to leave. Crisis negotiators from the Burlington Police Department tried to speak with her. South Burlington officers also sent a robot — and, eventually, pepper spray — into the room. She surrendered early Saturday morning.

Brunet is charged with two counts of violating release conditions and one count each of burglary and unlawful trespass. As of Saturday night, she was being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional in South Burlington on $5,000 bail.