South Burlington, VT – South Burlington Police arrested a man they say tried to smash into a restaurant and then led officers in a pursuit on I-89.

Feisel Abdirahman is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of charges of Burglary, Eluding Police, Grossly Negligent Operation, DUI – Refusal, Driving While License Suspended, and Violation of Pre-Trial Conditions of Release.

South Burlington Police say they were initially called to a Williston Road restaurant for a reported burglary. A victim says an intoxicated man was trying to smash through a glass door while threatening to killed the victim with a gun.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Abdirahman, drove away in a van and then onto I-89 where the pursuit was called off. Williston Police later encountered the suspect and they say he tried to strike a Williston Police cruiser. That led to another pursuit on I-89 headed north.

South Burlington Police say they used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle on I-89. Police say Abdirahman resisted arrest and tried to get to a knife in his vehicle. He was arrested and is being held on $15,000 bail.