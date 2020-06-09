South Burlington City Council condemns George Floyd death, asks police department to review policy and training

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – South Burlington City Council approved a resolution condemning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and asked the city’s police department to review its policy and training protocols.

“My intent in this resolution was to start the discussion with city council about how they want to address the killing of George Floyd and the plight of African-Americans and their meetings with police,” said Councilor Tim Barritt. “How do we want to express our own outrage, and how do we turn it into action?”

Barritt referenced the City of Burlington’s ongoing review of their police department’s use of force policy, and commended Chief Shawn Burke, who released a statement last week regarding Floyd’s death.

“We are starving for education on implicit bias and systemic racism and tired of required ‘training’ that amounts to a policy review and data quality,” Chief Burke wrote. “Empathy can be strengthened through education, understanding the lived experiences of others, challenging ourselves, and examining our biases.”

Several residents called in to Monday’s meeting urging councilors to consider stripping funding from the police department over concerns that too much of the city’s budget is devoted toward policing.

“We call for an end to systemic racism that allows this culture of corruption to go unchecked,” said Shayna Take. “We demand investment in our community and resources to make sure black people not only survive, but thrive.”

City Council Chair Helen Riehle made it clear that a funding cut isn’t on the table.

“I am not interested in supporting defunding our police,” Riehle said. “I think we need police, I think the citizens of South Burlington, most of them anyway, would be astounded if we defunded the police.”

Instead, she said the city should have a police department that other communities can look to as a guide.

“We can set an example about how we recruit, train, and develop policies for our police that makes this kind of behavior impossible or very unlikely to occur in our city,” Riehle said.

City Manager Kevin Dorn said that he anticipates statewide policy changes regarding policing.



