South Burlington city officials met to discuss new changes for I-89

Changes have been made to the evaluation criteria for the I-89 2050 study, about what interstate 89 corridor should look like several decades from now. Seven new metrics were added from the city council and the public. The first two include accessibility to the city center and the airport.

The local director of the VHB, a Massachusetts-based engineering firm, David Saladino said there would be a decrease in travel time with exit 12b and 13 if they’re built.

“If you could just say on Dorset street all the way up to Kennedy drive and the hop on the interstate you save a mile on that trip,” Saladino said. “Then when you multiply that by all the trips that are happening over the course of the day that starts to add up.”

They also took a look at the number of new jobs within a mile radius projected from exit 12B.

“If you were to build exit 12B you would get another 3,000 new jobs, and they would have the opportunity to generate approximately 175 million dollars in new wages,” Saladino said.

The latest construction estimate for exit 12B is $29 million. The group also looked at how these exits would benefit access to Burlington International Airport.

“If you build these interchanges we see the biggest decrease from 12B, so about 11% decrease in travel time,” Saladino said. “So about three minutes less on average to get to the airport from 12B.”

Less traffic would also be welcome news to drivers.

“12B we have estimated about a 14% decrease in traffic at exit 12, much smaller decreases, but still decreases with the two 13 options at exit 12,” Saladino said.