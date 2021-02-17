South Burlington diner installs heated outdoor seating

If you’re craving fresh French fries, one restaurant in South Burlington might do the trick, especially as it expands its seating.

Al’s French Frys has recently opened four, heated greenhouses. These new spaces are first come, first serve and sanitized often.

The diner is operating at 50 percent capacity indoors. Customers can also order take-out by phone, online, or on Grubhub, which launched Wednesday.

Second generation owner Shane Bissonette says the pandemic forced him to think creatively to make sure the business survives.

“It’s been a tough year with COVID, so we’re just trying to be nimble and think of other ways to get people to come out to the restaurant. We could use a little more seating, so we have the greenhouses set up. Obviously, it’s pretty cold out so we do have heat inside of them now,” said Bissonette.

The greenhouses can hold six to eight people inside and are heated all day long.