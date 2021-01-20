South Burlington Fire Department looks to recruit more female firefighters

There are only six female career firefighters in the state of Vermont. Alexis Fojo is a firefighter at the South Burlington Fire Department.

“I really wanted to serve my community and be there for the people of this town on their worst day,” Fojo said.

Fojo hopes to empower more women to become firefighters.

“I love getting off the truck and having little girls, yank on their mom and go mom mom look its a girl, and having a mom thank me for being out in the field, that’s why I do this job,” Fojo said.

Fojo said it’s a team effort to save lives and be there for the community.

“It is never you did this, and you’re the hero, we are always two in two out, that’s how this works, we’re a team,” Fojo said.

Chief Terry Francis was there for Fojo’s candidate physical agility test, all firefighters in the state of Vermont have to complete this to be considered.

“Two males that were with her when we were in the burn cell, flaked out, they quit, they stopped doing the job because it’s scary, it’s hot, it’s dark,” Francis said.

Fojo never gave up.

“Alexis hung on the end of the nozzle trying to do her job and put the fire out and she had two guys in the corner just saying it was hot, and it’s like okay I know what two people I don’t want and I know the person that I do want,” Francis said.

Francis said social media will play a key in how they recruit.

“With this next generation is how they communicate, not how I communicate, but certainly how they communicate and that is important,” Francis said.

Fojo said she hopes to continue being an example for others.

“I want to empower more girls and I want to be an awesome mentor to anybody else coming up, male or female so they understand they are capable of anything,” Fojo said.