South Burlington fugitive with out-of-state arrest warrants caught by local police, U.S. Marshals

A fugitive from South Burlington who was on the run from arrest warrants in two other New England states is waiting to be extradited from Vermont to one of those states. A high-speed chase led to his arrest Friday night.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, he’s Christopher Farrow, 32. Marshals worked together with the South Burlington Police to arrest him on Route 7. He was a passenger in the car that authorities were chasing; the driver has been cited for eluding police.

Farrow was wanted on several felony charges in connection with a shooting in Skowhegan, Maine from last year. However, he also had an active warrant in Connecticut for a parole violation. Farrow will be extradited to Connecticut to face that charge first.