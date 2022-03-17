A South Burlington advisory group is working on a recommendation for the city’s Planning Commission to deny a request Burlington International Airport is making.

Officials at BTV are asking for city officials to make a change to 11 acres of land in the Chamberlin neighborhood, just outside the perimeter fence. Eight and a half of those acres of property near the intersection of Airport Parkway and Kirby Road Extension are owned by the airport.

The land is currently zoned for residential use. BTV has asked for the area to be rezoned, which would clear the way for possible re-development. New maintenance hangars or new general aviation facilities may eventually be placed there.

The South Burlington Airport Rezoning Task Force has been assigned to evaluate BTV’s request with assistance from Brandy Saxton, a land use planner based in Windsor. On Thursday night, the members voted 5-1, with one absence, to have Saxton work on a recommendation that the South Burlington Planning Commission deny the rezoning request.

During nearly an hour of discussion, task force members noted that they have not heard anyone living in the Chamberlin neighborhood speak out in favor of the airport’s request. Some of the members also said that rezoning the land in question for airport use would be inconsistent with the character of the neighborhood and might serve to overlook quality-of-life concerns.

Saxton advised the task force that the city is under no obligation to consider any land zoning change unless the request is accompanied by a petition signed by voters, which airport officials do not have. She noted that while BTV officials are still within their rights to ask for the zoning change anyway, the city is likewise within its rights to reject the request out of hand.

The next step in the process is a task force meeting next month dedicated specifically to public feedback. No date for that meeting had been set as of Thursday night, but task force members indicated it would likely be held on Thursday, April 7.

After it listens to South Burlingtonians’ opinions at that meeting, the task force will have to integrate those opinions into a final recommendation for the Planning Commission. That final recommendation is expected to be made on April 21.