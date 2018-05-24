South Burlington homicide suspect’s car found in New York, search continues

South Burlington police say the car of homicide suspect Leroy Headley has been found.

Police say the car was found in Albany, New York, by an officer from the Albany Police Department about a week ago. The 2017 blue Nissan Pathfinder was located on a city street on Friday, May 18, police said.



Police say the vehicle was seized as evidence, and on May 22—investigators from the South Burlington Police Department traveled to Albany to watch investigators execute a search warrant on the vehicle.



Police declined to say what evidence, if any, was found.

When asked why police waited to release this information, investigators say it was so law enforcement could conduct a thorough search of the Albany area—in an attempt to locate Headley.

Headley was not found, and no sightings of him have been reported, police say.

Headley, 36, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Anako “Anette” Lumumba. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Headley. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.



South Burlington police say they got a call on the evening of May 3 from police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, about a possible shooting.

According to court records, Headley’s brother walked into the Falmouth PD and said he received a call from Headley saying he shot his girlfriend in the head.



Police say when they arrived at a home located at 10 Southview Drive that evening—they found Lumumba, 33, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.



In court records obtained by Local 22 & Local 44 News, investigators detailed a 911 call between a dispatcher and a man, who they believe is Headley—following the shooting.

911 Operator: “Vermont 911, where is your emergency?”

Male caller: “uhh, yes, 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington, I just shot my girlfriend.”

911 Operator: “I’m sorry, what?”

Male caller: “I just shoot my girlfriend.”

911 Operator: “You just sh….”

Male caller: “Yes, I’m at 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington. My name is Leroy Headley, I…I shoot my girlfriend, I love her so much…(unintelligible)…”

911 Operator: Leroy, where, where did this happen?

Male caller: 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington.”

911 Operator: What’s the address?”

Male caller: 10 Southview Drive in South Burlington. I shoot my girlfriend. I think she die.”

911 Operator: Ok, 10 Southview Drive, how, sir, how long ago?”

Court records show the 911 call was mapped via GPS to the area of Moretown at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, which is when police say the call ended.

Police say Headley is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.