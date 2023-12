A South Burlington man has go to court this coming Thursday in connection with a gunshot reportedly fired into a home.

The South Burlington Police accuse Lucas Hauman, 34, of firing a single bullet from his home on Simpson Court into a home one block north on Barrett Street. This apparently took place shortly before 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say Hauman told them he fired while handling a gun that he believed to be empty. No one was hurt. Hauman is charged with reckless endangerment.