Leon Delima is shown in this 2017 mugshot provided at that time by the Burlington, VT Police Department.

A South Burlington man has been indicted on federal fraud charges related to covid-19 relief funds, according to the Caledonian-Record.

Leon Delima, 35, is charged with getting money fraudulently in 2021 from the Paycheck Protection Program. His other charges include attempting to falsely obtain money from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Court documents show that Delima’s EIDL application was rejected because he lied about his criminal record. The newspaper reports that an arraignment date for him has not been scheduled yet.

Delima is also awaiting trial on unrelated federal gun and drug charges stemming from a shots-fired incident last July on North Avenue in Burlington.