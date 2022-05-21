A South Burlington man is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on federal charges related to alleged violent threats against three people in the Vermont criminal justice system, according to the Times Argus.

Joshua Puma, 35, is accused of threatening to kill a judge, threatening to kill a defense lawyer and threatening to sexually assault a prosecutor. The names of the three purported targets are not listed on Puma’s indictment.

The newspaper also reports that in 2019, while Puma was in a courtroom as part of an unrelated case, he punched his own defense attorney in the face and pleaded guilty to assault.