Police are investigating a single motorcycle crash on Interstate-89 that claimed the life operator. At around 6:04pm, officers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks responded to the crash on I-89 Northbound near mile marker 78.8. They located the driver, 64-year-old Joseph Cafferky and declared him deceased on the scene. Cafferky had been driving a 1983 BMW Motorcycle, which was in a position of uncontrolled rest in the passing lane.

Witnesses told police there were no violations committed before the crash. Investigations are ongoing and an autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Eye witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Nicole Twamley at (802) 878-7111.

According to Vermont State Police, as of July 3, there had already been 41 crash fatalities on Vermont roads this year.