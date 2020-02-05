South Burlington murder suspect Leroy Headley arrested in Jamaica

Leroy Headley, wanted for the murder of Anako Lumumba of South Burlington nearly two years ago, has been arrested in Jamaica.

The U.S. Marshals’ said Jamaican authorities took Headley into custody Sunday without incident Sunday in Negril after a traffic stop. He is scheduled to be in court today in Kingston before being extradited the United States.

Originally from Westmoreland, Jamaica, Headley has ties to Negril and Belvedere, Headley, 38, is wanted on second-degree murder charges in the killing of Lumumba, the mother of his two children. Headley also faces a previous charge of sexual assault on a minor.

The search for Headley began after police discovered Lumumba, 33, dead from a gunshot wound to the head, on May 3 in her home at 10 Southview Drive. According to court records, it was Headley’s brother who alerted police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, that Headley allegedly shot his girlfriend

Investigators also released a transcript of a 911 call between a dispatcher and a man, who they believe is Headley.



911 Operator: “Vermont 911, where is your emergency?”

Male caller: “uhh, yes, 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington, I just shot my girlfriend.”

911 Operator: “I’m sorry, what?”

Male caller: “I just shoot my girlfriend.”

911 Operator: “You just sh….”

Male caller: “Yes, I’m at 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington. My name is Leroy Headley, I…I shoot my girlfriend, I love her so much…(unintelligible)…”

911 Operator: Leroy, where, where did this happen?

Male caller: 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington.”

911 Operator: What’s the address?”

Male caller: 10 Southview Drive in South Burlington. I shoot my girlfriend. I think she die.”

911 Operator: Ok, 10 Southview Drive, how, sir, how long ago?”

Less than two weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Headley’s car was found on a city street in Albany, New York. Investigators searched the vehicle, but did not say what evidence, if any, was found. Earlier this year, WPVI-TV, an ABC affiliate, reported that Headley may be living West Philadelphia under an assumed name.

Headley was recently named among the Marshal’s 15 Most Wanted fugitives, and the reward for his arrest was raised to $25,000.