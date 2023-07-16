A Burlington man is due in court Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault and robbery in South Burlington that took place on Friday afternoon.

Police say he’s James Porter, 31. He’s accused of attacking the cashier at the Jolley convenience store and gas station on Williston Road, trying to steal cigarettes and trying to get the clerk to open the cash drawer.

Porter reportedly drove away in a car that had been reported stolen in South Burlington earlier in the day. Officers say he still had that car in his possession when they arrested him shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning.

Porter is charged with one count of assault and robbery and one count of aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was being held without bail Sunday night at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans Town.